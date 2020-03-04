Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joanne L. Heim. View Sign Service Information Geibel Funeral Home 201 E Cunningham St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-2123 Send Flowers Obituary

Joanne L. Heim, 85, of Butler passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless.

Born July 26, 1934 in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Bert and Helen (Brookhart) Knauer Sr.

Joanne was a homemaker. She then worked as a customer sales representative for Butler Sewer Authority, where she enjoyed working with the public.

She was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church and St. Paul's Catholic Women and Christian Mothers.

Surviving are her daughter, Patti L. (Brad) Amos of McCandless Township; three grandchildren, Austin, Bailey (Matt) McGloin and Madison Amos; her great-grandson, Marshall McGloin; her brother, Robert B. Knauer of Butler; a sister-in-law, Edna Mae Knauer of Butler; her brother-in-law, Jim Burns of Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John M. Heim, who passed away Aug. 29, 2011. They were married June 1, 1957.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Thomas M. Heim; a brother, Bert Knauer Jr.; a sister, Nancy Burns; her sisters-in-law, Norma Knauer, Dorothy Heim and Shirley Lehnerd; and her brother-in-law, Richard Heim.

HEIM - Friends of Joanne L. Heim, who died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 128 N. McKean St., Butler. The Rev. Kevin Fazio will officiate.

Please meet at the church Saturday morning for the funeral Mass.

www.geibelfuneralhome.com



