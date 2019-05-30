Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jodi Weiland. View Sign Service Information Geibel Funeral Home 201 E Cunningham St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-2123 Send Flowers Obituary

Jodi Alsop Wyant Weiland, 48, of Butler died on Tuesday at UPMC Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh following an extended illness.

Born Feb. 5, 1971, in Indiana County, she was a daughter of Kenneth Alsop and the late Linda (Bennett) Alsop.

She was a 1989 graduate of Keystone High School.

Jodi was a member of the Butler Elks Club, was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, enjoyed life, enjoyed time with her daughters and grandchildren, and had loved sitting on the porch on a summer night.

Surviving are her husband, Dean R. Weiland, whom she married on Sept. 29, 2018; three daughters, Samantha Wyant, Summer Wyant and Savanah Wyant; her grandchildren, Bentlee and Bristol Reges; her father, Kenneth Alsop; one brother, Kenneth Alsop; one stepson, Robert (Cora) Weiland; and her stepgrandchildren, Ezra and Maeve Weiland.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Linda Alsop.

WEILAND - Friends of Jodi Alsop Wyant Weiland, who died Tuesday, May 28, 2019, will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit



