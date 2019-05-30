Jodi Alsop Wyant Weiland, 48, of Butler died on Tuesday at UPMC Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh following an extended illness.
Born Feb. 5, 1971, in Indiana County, she was a daughter of Kenneth Alsop and the late Linda (Bennett) Alsop.
She was a 1989 graduate of Keystone High School.
Jodi was a member of the Butler Elks Club, was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, enjoyed life, enjoyed time with her daughters and grandchildren, and had loved sitting on the porch on a summer night.
Surviving are her husband, Dean R. Weiland, whom she married on Sept. 29, 2018; three daughters, Samantha Wyant, Summer Wyant and Savanah Wyant; her grandchildren, Bentlee and Bristol Reges; her father, Kenneth Alsop; one brother, Kenneth Alsop; one stepson, Robert (Cora) Weiland; and her stepgrandchildren, Ezra and Maeve Weiland.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Linda Alsop.
WEILAND - Friends of Jodi Alsop Wyant Weiland, who died Tuesday, May 28, 2019, will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 30, 2019