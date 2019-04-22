Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joe L. "Joey" Mahood. View Sign

Joe "Joey" L. Mahood, 84, of Karns City, went to heaven to meet Jesus, Juanita, and other family, early Easter Sunday morning at Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh, in the company of his daughter, Karin, and future son-in-law, Jody Sr., while holding hands with his youngest grandson, Josh.

Joe was born in Bruin on June 18, 1934. He was the son of the late Richard J. and Edith G. McElravy Mahood.

Joe attended school in Clintonville, and served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.

He retired in 2000, following more than 40 years of service at Penreco in Karns City.

In his earlier years, Joe enjoyed hunting. Later in life, he enjoyed working in the garage, mowing his lawn, and taking his grandsons fishing.

He had been a long time member of the Church of God of Prophecy in Karns City, and later attended The Church of God and the Zion Assembly Church of God in Karns City.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita C. Fink Mahood, whom he married on April 28, 1958. Mrs. Mahood passed away on Sept. 10, 2014.

Joe is survived by his daughter, Karin L. Mahood and her fiancé, Jody Blystone Sr., of Karns City; a daughter-in-law, Sally Mahood, of Stafford, Va.; three grandchildren, Melissa L. Duffie, and her husband, Sean, of Stafford, Va., Isaiah J. Mahood, and his fiancé, Kendra, of Seneca, and Joshua L. Mahood, of Karns City; as well as four great-grandchildren; a sister, Thelma Sowers, and her husband, Ed, of Grove City; a sister-in-law; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents and wife, Joe was preceded in death by a son, Kevin B. Mahood; a grandson, Nathaniel J. Mahood; two brothers; and four sisters.

MAHOOD - Friends of Joe "Joey" L. Mahood, who died Sunday, April 21, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and from 12 to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Hile Funeral Home of Karns City, 128 Main St., Karns City.

A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with the Rev. Roy Tilton, retired Church of God of Prophecy pastor, and the Rev. Brenda Reitler, pastor of the Zion Assembly Church of God, co-officiating.

Interment with military honors provided by the Chicora, Bradys Bend, and East Brady American Legion posts will be in Bear Creek Cemetery in Petrolia.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting







Joe "Joey" L. Mahood, 84, of Karns City, went to heaven to meet Jesus, Juanita, and other family, early Easter Sunday morning at Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh, in the company of his daughter, Karin, and future son-in-law, Jody Sr., while holding hands with his youngest grandson, Josh.Joe was born in Bruin on June 18, 1934. He was the son of the late Richard J. and Edith G. McElravy Mahood.Joe attended school in Clintonville, and served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.He retired in 2000, following more than 40 years of service at Penreco in Karns City.In his earlier years, Joe enjoyed hunting. Later in life, he enjoyed working in the garage, mowing his lawn, and taking his grandsons fishing.He had been a long time member of the Church of God of Prophecy in Karns City, and later attended The Church of God and the Zion Assembly Church of God in Karns City.He was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita C. Fink Mahood, whom he married on April 28, 1958. Mrs. Mahood passed away on Sept. 10, 2014.Joe is survived by his daughter, Karin L. Mahood and her fiancé, Jody Blystone Sr., of Karns City; a daughter-in-law, Sally Mahood, of Stafford, Va.; three grandchildren, Melissa L. Duffie, and her husband, Sean, of Stafford, Va., Isaiah J. Mahood, and his fiancé, Kendra, of Seneca, and Joshua L. Mahood, of Karns City; as well as four great-grandchildren; a sister, Thelma Sowers, and her husband, Ed, of Grove City; a sister-in-law; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.In addition to his parents and wife, Joe was preceded in death by a son, Kevin B. Mahood; a grandson, Nathaniel J. Mahood; two brothers; and four sisters.MAHOOD - Friends of Joe "Joey" L. Mahood, who died Sunday, April 21, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and from 12 to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Hile Funeral Home of Karns City, 128 Main St., Karns City.A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with the Rev. Roy Tilton, retired Church of God of Prophecy pastor, and the Rev. Brenda Reitler, pastor of the Zion Assembly Church of God, co-officiating.Interment with military honors provided by the Chicora, Bradys Bend, and East Brady American Legion posts will be in Bear Creek Cemetery in Petrolia.Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com Funeral Home Hile Funeral Home

128 Main St

Karns City , PA 16041

(724) 756-0075 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close