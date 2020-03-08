Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joel Leslie Burtner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Mr. Burtner was born March 8, 1962, in Muskogee, Okla., and learned many life lessons in the school of hard knocks.



He was fond of motorcycle rides and poker runs, raising chickens, peacocks and Guinea fowl, gardening vegetables, building model airplanes, completing the most challenging crossword puzzles, watching the Buckeyes and the Steelers, and fishing long hours along the lake.



He was a pro in canning salsa and pickles, using the hottest peppers he could find. His handyman skills were unrivaled, and he loved helping friends in need.



In the early 1980s, he played guitar in a local Butler area band, "Talk's Cheap," which enjoyed a loyal following. Listening to good music was a lifelong pleasure he shared with family and friends.



Most recently, he was employed by MetaMark Laboratory, where he excelled as a histological technician.



He is survived by his wife, Rhonda (Munchmeyer); her daughters Ryan Clark (Patrick Vines) and Kim (Cooper) Ward and their children, Austin and Hudson; his mother, Dixie Stroup Reimold; his brothers, David Burtner, Jeffrey Burtner and his children, Lance Burtner and Morgan Mann, and her children, Olivia and Luke, and Matthew (Kelly) Reimold and their children, Sam, Noelle and Roslyn; his sisters, Lorraine Weinman and her son, Chase, Suzzanne (Michael) Freeze and their daughter, Caroline, and Carolyn Reimold.



He is also survived by several sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and cherished friends.



He was preceded in death by his father, David S. Burtner; his stepfather, Dr. Ivan L. Reimold; his maternal and paternal grandparents; and his much beloved dog, Rotor.



BURTNER - A service celebrating the life of Joel Leslie Burtner, who died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, will be held in Lancaster, Ohio, at a future date.



In lieu of flowers and to commemorate his life, donations may be sent in his memory to Northeast Avian Rescue at



