John A. "Jack" Craumer, 91, formerly of Butler, passed away of natural causes May 23, 2020, in the home of his daughter, Sandy, in Upland, Calif.
He was a veteran, and he served in World War II and the Korean Conflict.
He was employed as the general foreman of the Paint Shop at Pullman Standard in Butler for 20-plus years, and at Rescar in Texas before his health necessitated early retirement.
After he and his loving wife, Sally, moved to Las Vegas, Nev., Jack found his second love, slots. The casino buffet and slots made for a very happy retirement, so much so that when moving to Upland with his daughter Sandy, they lived only 20 minutes from the closest casino.
Jack also loved watching the Smithsonian Channel, the Military Channel, and the TV show, "How It's Made."
He is survived and desperately missed by his daughter, Saundra "Sandy" Craumer Leighton.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Savella "Sally," who passed away Feb. 1, 2015. He stayed at her bedside through a long illness until her passing.
CRAUMER - Arrangements for John A. "Jack" Craumer, who died May 23, 2020, were entrusted to Martin Funeral Home of Butler.
Jack and Sally were interred in the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Boulder City, Nev.
For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net.
He was a veteran, and he served in World War II and the Korean Conflict.
He was employed as the general foreman of the Paint Shop at Pullman Standard in Butler for 20-plus years, and at Rescar in Texas before his health necessitated early retirement.
After he and his loving wife, Sally, moved to Las Vegas, Nev., Jack found his second love, slots. The casino buffet and slots made for a very happy retirement, so much so that when moving to Upland with his daughter Sandy, they lived only 20 minutes from the closest casino.
Jack also loved watching the Smithsonian Channel, the Military Channel, and the TV show, "How It's Made."
He is survived and desperately missed by his daughter, Saundra "Sandy" Craumer Leighton.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Savella "Sally," who passed away Feb. 1, 2015. He stayed at her bedside through a long illness until her passing.
CRAUMER - Arrangements for John A. "Jack" Craumer, who died May 23, 2020, were entrusted to Martin Funeral Home of Butler.
Jack and Sally were interred in the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Boulder City, Nev.
For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 4, 2020.