Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John A. DeBacco. View Sign Service Information Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home & Crematory Services Inc 758 Main St Rimersburg , PA 16248 (814)-473-3080 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home & Crematory Services Inc 758 Main St Rimersburg , PA 16248 View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Richard Roman Catholic Church Purity Ave Rimersburg , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John A. DeBacco, 93, of Rimersburg passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at his home.

He was born July 15, 1926, in Bradys Bend, the son of Paul and Grace (Silverio) DeBacco.

John lived in Bradys Bend for the first part of his life and moved to Rimersburg after marrying Irene F. Anthony on Sept. 28, 1963, at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

He was a hard worker, beginning his employment at age 13, by working for a farmer and getting paid in butter and milk.

When he was 15 years old, John worked at a brickyard as a night sorter and on Saturdays he worked as a tosser. Later, he was employed at Brookland Hospital Equipment in Johnstown, where he received 50 cents per hour.

John then began working for Rex Hide in East Brady, where he spent 18 years as a laborer and 15 years as a supervisor. He stayed at Rex Hide until the plant closed in 1977. John was also part owner of Cutty and Dick's Bar.

He honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and belonged to St. Richard Roman Catholic Church.

Outside of work, John stayed busy with the many organizations he belonged to. He was a member of the Sons of Italy of Bradys Bend, and was a life member of the Chicora Moose and Rimersburg Post 7132.

John was an accomplished wood craftsman, and in his younger years, loved to dance. He also enjoyed working in his vegetable garden.

His memory will be cherished by his brothers, Ralph DeBacco of East Brady, Robert DeBacco and his wife, Betty, of East Brady, Ronald DeBacco and his wife, Jane, of Karns City, Dominic DeBacco and his wife, Yvonne, of Chicora, and Louis DeBacco and his wife, Mary, of DuBois; his sister, Loretta Posey and her husband, Fran, of Chicora; a sister-in-law, Florence DeBacco of Bradys Bend; and numerous nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Irene F. (Anthony) DeBacco, who passed away on Oct. 20, 2018; his brother, Victor DeBacco; his sisters, Ann Andreassi and Fanny Greenawalt; a brother-in-law, Donald Greenawalt; and his sister-in-law, Betty DeBacco.

DEBACCO ï¿½ Relatives and friends of John A. DeBacco, who died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 758 Main St., Rimersburg.

The funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Richard Roman Catholic Church, Purity Ave., Rimersburg, with the Rev. William Kuba as celebrant.

Following the service, military honors will be presented by American Legion Post 454 and Post 7132.

Burial will be in St. Eusebius Cemetery, East Brady.

Contributions may be made in John's honor to the Sons of Italy Scholarship Fund, 758 Route 68, East Brady, PA 16028.

To send a condolence to John's family, visit John A. DeBacco, 93, of Rimersburg passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at his home.He was born July 15, 1926, in Bradys Bend, the son of Paul and Grace (Silverio) DeBacco.John lived in Bradys Bend for the first part of his life and moved to Rimersburg after marrying Irene F. Anthony on Sept. 28, 1963, at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.He was a hard worker, beginning his employment at age 13, by working for a farmer and getting paid in butter and milk.When he was 15 years old, John worked at a brickyard as a night sorter and on Saturdays he worked as a tosser. Later, he was employed at Brookland Hospital Equipment in Johnstown, where he received 50 cents per hour.John then began working for Rex Hide in East Brady, where he spent 18 years as a laborer and 15 years as a supervisor. He stayed at Rex Hide until the plant closed in 1977. John was also part owner of Cutty and Dick's Bar.He honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and belonged to St. Richard Roman Catholic Church.Outside of work, John stayed busy with the many organizations he belonged to. He was a member of the Sons of Italy of Bradys Bend, and was a life member of the Chicora Moose and Rimersburg Post 7132.John was an accomplished wood craftsman, and in his younger years, loved to dance. He also enjoyed working in his vegetable garden.His memory will be cherished by his brothers, Ralph DeBacco of East Brady, Robert DeBacco and his wife, Betty, of East Brady, Ronald DeBacco and his wife, Jane, of Karns City, Dominic DeBacco and his wife, Yvonne, of Chicora, and Louis DeBacco and his wife, Mary, of DuBois; his sister, Loretta Posey and her husband, Fran, of Chicora; a sister-in-law, Florence DeBacco of Bradys Bend; and numerous nieces and nephews.John was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Irene F. (Anthony) DeBacco, who passed away on Oct. 20, 2018; his brother, Victor DeBacco; his sisters, Ann Andreassi and Fanny Greenawalt; a brother-in-law, Donald Greenawalt; and his sister-in-law, Betty DeBacco.DEBACCO ï¿½ Relatives and friends of John A. DeBacco, who died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 758 Main St., Rimersburg.The funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Richard Roman Catholic Church, Purity Ave., Rimersburg, with the Rev. William Kuba as celebrant.Following the service, military honors will be presented by American Legion Post 454 and Post 7132.Burial will be in St. Eusebius Cemetery, East Brady.Contributions may be made in John's honor to the Sons of Italy Scholarship Fund, 758 Route 68, East Brady, PA 16028.To send a condolence to John's family, visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com. Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.