Service Information Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown 5864 Heckert Rd. Bakerstown , PA 15007 (724)-443-1505

John A. Halter, 52, of Middlesex Township passed away suddenly on Sunday.

He was born Sept. 29, 1966, in Pittsburgh, and was the son of Katrina Allen Halter and the late Robert Halter.

John was a graduate of Mars High School.

He was a skilled craftsman and excellent construction worker.

He loved food, always looked forward to dinner, and was a great man and better friend to all. John will be dearly missed.

John was the beloved husband for nine years and longtime companion of Donna Huemme Halter.

He was also the brother of the late Andrew Halter; stepfather of Melissa (Edward Michael) Francis; step grandfather of Cassie, Meadow, Edward Michael Jr. and Silas; son-in-law of Dorothy Gent Huemme and the late William Huemme; brother-in-law of Diane (the late Jim) McMahon, Mark (Deanna) Seachrist and John (Darlene) Seachrist.

He is also survived by many close friends.

HALTER - The family of John A. Halter, who died Sunday, April 28, 2019, will welcome friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to assist with expenses.

Please offer condolences at



