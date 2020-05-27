John A. Moore, 79, of Butler, passed away peacefully Friday, May 22, 2020.
John was born Nov. 24, 1940, in Butler, as the oldest of eight children to John L. and Genevieve (Spohn) Moore.
John was a 1958 graduate of Butler High School.
After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and completed boot camp at Parris Island, S.C., advanced infantry training at Camp LeJeune, N.C., shipped out to Camp Pendleton, Calif., and then on to Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan. His unit participated in the new Marine Transplacement Battalion Program, and subsequently became a member of the 3rd Marine Division Force 1 in Readiness. His battalion embarked aboard ship as the 1st Provisional Landing Team and a part of the 7th Fleet Amphibious Strike Force. Returning to the states, John reported to 2nd Recon Battalion at Camp LeJeune. He was released from active duty after serving with H&S Company, as training and testing instructor at Quantico, Va.
John married the love of his life, Audrey M. Graham, on July 1, 1961, and they were together until her passing Dec. 25, 2019. They were both members of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church.
John's truck driving career spanned over 35 years at American Hardware–ServiStar.
In his retirement years, John was actively involved with numerous organizations including American Legion Riders and volunteering at the Butler VA. He was a dedicated member of the Bantam Marine Detachment 743 of the Marine Corps League and held many positions in that organization, including serving six terms as the detachment commandant. He was integral in the Toys for Tots, scholarship programs, and was devoted to providing ceremonial honor guards for fallen veterans.
John was instrumental in initiating the Missing in America Burial Program, that ensures unclaimed veteran remains are honorably interred.
Some of the awards that he received included Legion of Honor Award by the Chapel of Four Chaplains in 2006, Bantam Marine Detachment "Marine of the Year" in 2007, and the Butler County Veteran of the Year in 2014.
John's interests included riding his motorcycle, tennis, boating at East Brady, NASCAR, reading, keeping up with the latest in politics and attending his grandchildren's numerous events.
John (known as "The King" by his sisters) is survived by his mother, Genevieve Moore; his siblings, Margie Fogle, Richard Moore, Doris (Mike) Shook, Karen (Rick), Alfred Moore and Elaine (Ron) Salkeld; three children, Troy (Eileen) Moore of Woodbridge, Va., Maria (Paul) Blose of Butler, and Jamie Moore of Pittsburgh.
He was the proud grandfather to five grandchildren, Jonathan Blose of San Diego, Calif., Taylor (Amber) Blose of State College, Mikayla Moore of Arlington, Va., Marlee Moore of Manassas, Va., and Adam Blose of Butler; and two great-grandchildren, Josephina Blose and Nolan Blose, both of State College.
He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father, John, and his wife, Audrey, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Ellen (Zane) Weichey.
MOORE - A private Catholic Mass for John A. Moore, who died Friday, May 22, 2020, will be held to celebrate his life.
Interment will be held at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
If interested in donating, John was passionate about the following local organizations, Butler County Veterans in Need Funds, 143 Denny Road, Valencia, PA 16059, or Butler Marine Detachment #743 Scholarship Fund, c/o Chairpersons George or Tina Zacherl,535 Fisher Road, Cabot, PA 16023.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
MOORE - A private Catholic Mass for John A. Moore, who died Friday, May 22, 2020, will be held to celebrate his life.
Interment will be held at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
If interested in donating, John was passionate about the following local organizations, Butler County Veterans in Need Funds, 143 Denny Road, Valencia, PA 16059, or Butler Marine Detachment #743 Scholarship Fund, c/o Chairpersons George or Tina Zacherl,535 Fisher Road, Cabot, PA 16023.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 27, 2020.