John A. "Jack" Nagg, 77, of Butler, Penn Township, passed away on Jan. 30, 2020.
Born on March 9, 1942, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late William and Lucy Ferrone Nagg.
Jack was a U.S. Army veteran and had worked for 37 years as a civilian technician with the Army National Guard. He remained active with various activities and services through the Butler VA and American Legion Post 778 in Lyndora.
A devoted member of Holy Sepulcher Parish, Jack sang in the choir and was active with the Knights of Columbus Council 10175. He also was a member of John E. Mair Lodge 729 in Mars, and enjoyed hunting and golf with his boys over the years.
Most of all, Jack loved his family, being "Poppy Jack" to his beloved grandkids and always attending their many events.
He was the beloved husband for 51 years of Carol Ann Meyer Nagg; the loving father of John (Lisa) Nagg and Chris (Susan) Nagg; the brother of William (Diana) Nagg and Carlene (Cliff) Hawes; and the proud grandfather of Lauren, Olivia, Jaxon, Leo and Lucy.
NAGG - Friends of John A. "Jack" Nagg, who died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Sepulcher Catholic Church.
Interment with military honors will follow in Holy Savior Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a veteran's .
Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 31, 2020