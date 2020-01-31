Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John A. "Jack" Nagg. View Sign Service Information Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown 5864 Heckert Rd. Bakerstown , PA 15007 (724)-443-1505 Visitation 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown 5864 Heckert Rd. Bakerstown , PA 15007 View Map Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown 5864 Heckert Rd. Bakerstown , PA 15007 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown 5864 Heckert Rd. Bakerstown , PA 15007 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Holy Sepulcher Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

John A. "Jack" Nagg, 77, of Butler, Penn Township, passed away on Jan. 30, 2020.

Born on March 9, 1942, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late William and Lucy Ferrone Nagg.

Jack was a U.S. Army veteran and had worked for 37 years as a civilian technician with the Army National Guard. He remained active with various activities and services through the Butler VA and American Legion Post 778 in Lyndora.

A devoted member of Holy Sepulcher Parish, Jack sang in the choir and was active with the Knights of Columbus Council 10175. He also was a member of John E. Mair Lodge 729 in Mars, and enjoyed hunting and golf with his boys over the years.

Most of all, Jack loved his family, being "Poppy Jack" to his beloved grandkids and always attending their many events.

He was the beloved husband for 51 years of Carol Ann Meyer Nagg; the loving father of John (Lisa) Nagg and Chris (Susan) Nagg; the brother of William (Diana) Nagg and Carlene (Cliff) Hawes; and the proud grandfather of Lauren, Olivia, Jaxon, Leo and Lucy.

NAGG - Friends of John A. "Jack" Nagg, who died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Sepulcher Catholic Church.

Interment with military honors will follow in Holy Savior Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a veteran's .

Please offer condolences at







John A. "Jack" Nagg, 77, of Butler, Penn Township, passed away on Jan. 30, 2020.Born on March 9, 1942, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late William and Lucy Ferrone Nagg.Jack was a U.S. Army veteran and had worked for 37 years as a civilian technician with the Army National Guard. He remained active with various activities and services through the Butler VA and American Legion Post 778 in Lyndora.A devoted member of Holy Sepulcher Parish, Jack sang in the choir and was active with the Knights of Columbus Council 10175. He also was a member of John E. Mair Lodge 729 in Mars, and enjoyed hunting and golf with his boys over the years.Most of all, Jack loved his family, being "Poppy Jack" to his beloved grandkids and always attending their many events.He was the beloved husband for 51 years of Carol Ann Meyer Nagg; the loving father of John (Lisa) Nagg and Chris (Susan) Nagg; the brother of William (Diana) Nagg and Carlene (Cliff) Hawes; and the proud grandfather of Lauren, Olivia, Jaxon, Leo and Lucy.NAGG - Friends of John A. "Jack" Nagg, who died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Sepulcher Catholic Church.Interment with military honors will follow in Holy Savior Catholic Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a veteran's .Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 31, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close