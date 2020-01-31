Butler Eagle

John A. "Jack" Nagg (1942 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John A. "Jack" Nagg.
Service Information
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA
15007
(724)-443-1505
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Sepulcher Catholic Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

John A. "Jack" Nagg, 77, of Butler, Penn Township, passed away on Jan. 30, 2020.
Born on March 9, 1942, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late William and Lucy Ferrone Nagg.
Jack was a U.S. Army veteran and had worked for 37 years as a civilian technician with the Army National Guard. He remained active with various activities and services through the Butler VA and American Legion Post 778 in Lyndora.
A devoted member of Holy Sepulcher Parish, Jack sang in the choir and was active with the Knights of Columbus Council 10175. He also was a member of John E. Mair Lodge 729 in Mars, and enjoyed hunting and golf with his boys over the years.
Most of all, Jack loved his family, being "Poppy Jack" to his beloved grandkids and always attending their many events.
He was the beloved husband for 51 years of Carol Ann Meyer Nagg; the loving father of John (Lisa) Nagg and Chris (Susan) Nagg; the brother of William (Diana) Nagg and Carlene (Cliff) Hawes; and the proud grandfather of Lauren, Olivia, Jaxon, Leo and Lucy.
NAGG - Friends of John A. "Jack" Nagg, who died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Sepulcher Catholic Church.
Interment with military honors will follow in Holy Savior Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a veteran's .
Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.


logo
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 31, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Bakerstown, PA   (724) 443-1505
funeral home direction icon
Donations