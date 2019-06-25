Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John A. Seezox. View Sign Service Information MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER 429 CENTER AVE Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-4073 Send Flowers Obituary

John A. Seezox, 79, of Butler passed away on Saturday at the H. John Heinz III Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Pittsburgh.

Born Dec. 26, 1939, in Lyndora, he was a son of the late Adam and Mary Sewicki Seezox.

He was employed for 30 years in both the coil warehouse and the pipe department at Armco.

A veteran, he served our nation in the U.S. Marine Corps.

He was a member of St. Andrew Roman Catholic Church.

John served as a Butler Township Commissioner for eight years. He also served as Butler Township treasurer for another eight years. He belonged to the YMCA and Toastmasters International, and he formerly served on the Butler County Community College board of trustees.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Ricciardella Seezox, whom he married June 6, 1970; four children, Christopher Seezox and his wife, Arlene, of Antioch, Calif., Kelly Hurd and her husband, David, of Placerville, Calif., Stacy Seezox and her husband, Robert Reese, of Pittsburgh, and Jonathan Seezox, of Chicago, Ill.; six grandchildren, Kathy McKinney, Andrew McKinney, Emily Seezox, Mya Reese, Noah Reese and Lilly Reese; one great-granddaughter, Serenity McKinney; one brother, Eugene Seezox and his wife, Karen, of Butler; and one sister, Marie Ray and her husband, William, of Slippery Rock.

John was preceded in death by one son, Brian McKinney, who passed away Jan. 13, 2017; and three brothers.

John will be missed by everyone who knew him, especially his beloved family.

SEEZOX - There will be no visitation for John A. Seezox, who died Saturday, June 22, 2019.

Everyone is invited to attend the military honors that will be accorded at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Attendees must arrive at the cemetery by 1 p.m.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741, in the hopes of finding a cure for Parkinson's disease.

For more information, please visit







John A. Seezox, 79, of Butler passed away on Saturday at the H. John Heinz III Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Pittsburgh.Born Dec. 26, 1939, in Lyndora, he was a son of the late Adam and Mary Sewicki Seezox.He was employed for 30 years in both the coil warehouse and the pipe department at Armco.A veteran, he served our nation in the U.S. Marine Corps.He was a member of St. Andrew Roman Catholic Church.John served as a Butler Township Commissioner for eight years. He also served as Butler Township treasurer for another eight years. He belonged to the YMCA and Toastmasters International, and he formerly served on the Butler County Community College board of trustees.He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Ricciardella Seezox, whom he married June 6, 1970; four children, Christopher Seezox and his wife, Arlene, of Antioch, Calif., Kelly Hurd and her husband, David, of Placerville, Calif., Stacy Seezox and her husband, Robert Reese, of Pittsburgh, and Jonathan Seezox, of Chicago, Ill.; six grandchildren, Kathy McKinney, Andrew McKinney, Emily Seezox, Mya Reese, Noah Reese and Lilly Reese; one great-granddaughter, Serenity McKinney; one brother, Eugene Seezox and his wife, Karen, of Butler; and one sister, Marie Ray and her husband, William, of Slippery Rock.John was preceded in death by one son, Brian McKinney, who passed away Jan. 13, 2017; and three brothers.John will be missed by everyone who knew him, especially his beloved family.SEEZOX - There will be no visitation for John A. Seezox, who died Saturday, June 22, 2019.Everyone is invited to attend the military honors that will be accorded at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Attendees must arrive at the cemetery by 1 p.m.Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.In lieu of flowers, please donate to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741, in the hopes of finding a cure for Parkinson's disease.For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net Published in Butler Eagle on June 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.