John A. Seezox, 79, of Butler passed away on Saturday at the H. John Heinz III Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Pittsburgh.
Born Dec. 26, 1939, in Lyndora, he was a son of the late Adam and Mary Sewicki Seezox.
He was employed for 30 years in both the coil warehouse and the pipe department at Armco.
A veteran, he served our nation in the U.S. Marine Corps.
He was a member of St. Andrew Roman Catholic Church.
John served as a Butler Township Commissioner for eight years. He also served as Butler Township treasurer for another eight years. He belonged to the YMCA and Toastmasters International, and he formerly served on the Butler County Community College board of trustees.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Ricciardella Seezox, whom he married June 6, 1970; four children, Christopher Seezox and his wife, Arlene, of Antioch, Calif., Kelly Hurd and her husband, David, of Placerville, Calif., Stacy Seezox and her husband, Robert Reese, of Pittsburgh, and Jonathan Seezox, of Chicago, Ill.; six grandchildren, Kathy McKinney, Andrew McKinney, Emily Seezox, Mya Reese, Noah Reese and Lilly Reese; one great-granddaughter, Serenity McKinney; one brother, Eugene Seezox and his wife, Karen, of Butler; and one sister, Marie Ray and her husband, William, of Slippery Rock.
John was preceded in death by one son, Brian McKinney, who passed away Jan. 13, 2017; and three brothers.
John will be missed by everyone who knew him, especially his beloved family.
SEEZOX - There will be no visitation for John A. Seezox, who died Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Everyone is invited to attend the military honors that will be accorded at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Attendees must arrive at the cemetery by 1 p.m.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741, in the hopes of finding a cure for Parkinson's disease.
For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 25, 2019
