Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 (724)-452-8005

John A. "Jack" Wagner, 79, of Callery passed away on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, surrounded by his loving family in his residence.

Jack was born May 15, 1940, in Pittsburgh, and was the son of the late Vincent Wagner and Sara Fleishner Wagner.

Jack was an honorary member with more than 50 years of continuous service with the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America (JCA), Local 211 in Pittsburgh.

He was a past and nationally ranked member of the National Horseshoe Pitchers Association of America, and a former member of several horseshoe clubs in the area and in Florida, namely the Horseshoes of Pittsburgh Enterprise H.O.P.E. "Lots Of Ringers To All."

Jack leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 59 years, Karen L. Stauffer Wagner, whom he married on Aug. 27, 1960; his children, April (Michael) Foley of Callery, Gwen (Kyle) Whittaker of Mars, and Brian (Sally) Wagner of Ellwood City; his four grandchildren, Christine and Daniel (Tiffani) Foley, and Troy and Luke Whittaker; his three great-grandchildren, Mason and Brady Mosberger, and Mia Foley; and his brother, Donald (Gerry) Wagner of Shaler.

In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Ronald Wagner.

WAGNER - A family memorial service will be held at a later date for John A. "Jack" Wagner, who died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.

Cremation services have been entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



