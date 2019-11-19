John Adam Finlay passed away on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at home following an illness.
John worked for many years in electrical construction for the IBEW and after retirement, he worked for Butler Auto Auction and Blue Bird Bus Co.
John was a veteran of the U.S. Army, a member of Plains Presbyterian Church in Cranberry Township, and a member of Harmony Lodge 429 F&AM.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Nina R. (Watts) Finlay; his daughters, Diana (Roger) Thompson and Julie (Brian) Himmelstein; his grandchildren, Sarah Thompson, Theresa Thompson, Curtis Thompson, Michael Himmelstein and Elizabeth (Josh) Baker; his great-grandsons, Levi and Lincoln Baker; his sisters, Mildred Denney, Marilyn Costantino and Margaret Jordan; his brother, Robert Finlay; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Adam and Agnes Finlay; a brother, William Finlay; and a brother-in-law, Richard Denney.
FINLAY - A memorial service for John Adam Finlay, who died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Plains Presbyterian Church, 326 Plains Church Road, Cranberry Township.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 130 Wisconsin Ave., Cranberry Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the , the American Diabetes Association, or to Plains Presbyterian Church.
Online condolences and directions are at www.boylanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 19, 2019