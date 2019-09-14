John Alvin Snyder, 72, of Butler died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at home.
He was born Aug. 25, 1947, in Butler County, to Russel H. and Anna (Rottman) Snyder. He lived in the area for the past 45 years and was retired.
John attended the Community Alliance Church in Butler, and was the past president of the Summit Township Sportsman Club.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy L. (Kiser) Snyder of Butler; a son, Douglas L. Snyder of Prospect; a daughter, Tracy (Richard) Christie of Fenelton; and a son, Timothy Snyder of Butler.
He is also survived by his grandchildren, Ashley and Brett Beckman, Zach and Regan Snyder, Joshua Christie and Kelly Christie, Jennifer and Justin Bell, and Samantha Snyder and Alexis Snyder; his great-grandchildren, Landon, Kaxton, Riley, Evolynn, Bryn and Owen; his sisters, Audrey (Carl) Jackson and Carol (Jack) Best; a sister-in-law, Ruth Snyder; a brother, Samuel Snyder of South Carolina; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Russ Snyder; and a sister-in-law, Judy Snyder.
SNYDER - Friends of John Alvin Snyder, who died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 832 East Brady Road, Cowansville.
Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Service will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Denny Krajacic officiating.
Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John's honor to the Hillman Cancer Center.
For more information, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019