John Andrew "Jack" Muller, 90, of Zelienople passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at UPMC Passavant Hospital, McCandless Township.
Born Aug. 28, 1929, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Clarence William Muller and Emma Lingenhoel Muller.
Jack proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.
He was a member of St. Gregory Catholic Church in Zelienople and worked as a truck driver for many years.
He loved big band music, fishing, bowling, hunting and his country. He treasured the time he spent with his family, and cherished his wife, daughter and grandsons.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Dorothy S. Mianowski Muller, whom he married on Dec. 14, 1959; his daughter, Jody A. Altman of Beaver Falls; and his two grandsons, Damian Altman and Kyle (Natalia) Altman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Clarence Muller Jr., Roy Muller, Elma Neeld, Irma Muller and William Muller.
MULLER - The family of John Andrew "Jack" Muller, who died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
A blessing service will be held in Jack's honor at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Sister Patricia Myers for her care and friendship to Jack and Dorothy.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 13, 2020