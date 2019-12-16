Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Anthony "Jack" Witkowski. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Anthony "Jack" Witkowski, 79, of Butler, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, while under the care of the VA Medical Center in Butler.

Born Aug. 9, 1940, in Allegheny County, he was the son of the late Alexander Witkowski and Blanche Gutt Witkowski.

Jack was very civically minded and gave his entire life to serving and protecting. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served with the Pa. Air National Guard's 171st Airlift Wing in Pittsburgh for over 30 years.

Jack was formerly employed as a Pa. state trooper and a municipal police officer for several townships and boroughs. He was also elected as a Pa. state constable.

He was a member of the Blue Knights motorcycle club and a member of the Fraternal Order of Police. Jack also served on the BCCC campus police force. He was a member of the Free and Accepted Masons, a member of the Syria Shrine and was a Shriner's clown. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

Jack leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Ruth Witkowski, who he was with for over 40 years; his daughter, Amy Witkowski and her fiancé, Tim Johnson, of Florida; his stepchildren, Carol Taylor and her husband, William, of West Sunbury, Cynthia Kopie and her husband, John, of the state of Indiana, and James Ellis and his wife, Catherine, of Pittsburgh; his grandchildren, Abby, Kathryn, Shauna, Alyx, Nathaniel, Kelsey, Matthew, Brady, and Ryan; and his brother, Robert Schaffer and his wife, Barbie, of Butler.

In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters; and his beloved dog, Peanuts.

WITKOWSKI - In accordance with Jack's wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral service.

Arrangements for John Anthony "Jack" Witkowski, who died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, have been entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.

Donations and love offerings may be made to or to the .

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at











