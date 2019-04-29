Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Arthur "Jack" Guthrie. View Sign Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Send Flowers Obituary

John Arthur "Jack" Guthrie, 89, of Butler and formerly of Boardman Ohio, passed away peacefully on Friday at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center surrounded by his family.

Born Nov. 4, 1929, in Bradys Bend, he was the son of the late James A. Guthrie and Josephine Slaugenhaupt Guthrie.

John was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates fan.

He was a member of the Boardman Baptist Church, where he served as an usher and enjoyed greeting people.

He is survived by his second wife, Helen Guthrie of Boardman, Ohio, whom he had met through a mutual matchmaking friend and whom he married in 2004.

He is also survived by his daughter, Jane West and her husband, Richard, of Butler; his grandson, Timothy Emery and his fiancée, Nicole Meier, of Pittsburgh; two stepsons, Paul Holden and his wife, Kathy, of Lowellville, Ohio, and John Holden and his wife, Jerrie, of Boardman, Ohio, and their families; three sisters, Oma Lynch, Marilyn Cumberland and her husband, Jim, and Eileen Hovis and her husband, Lon; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and others, whom were touched by his spirit.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Alma Guthrie, whom he married on May 26, 1954, who passed away on May 30, 2001; his sister, Maxine Schultz; and one brother, Daryl Guthrie.

GUTHRIE - Friends of John Arthur "Jack" Guthrie, who died Friday, April 26, 2019, will be received from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

Funeral services will be held at noon Wednesday at the funeral home with the Rev. Pete Sapp of Trinity Church of Bradys Bend officiating.

Burial will take place in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Chicora.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the American of Greater PA, Pittsburgh Office, 100 Liberty Ave. Suite 1, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Online condolences can be given at



