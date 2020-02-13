John B. Hindman, 53, of Renfrew passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at his home.
Born Nov. 26, 1966, in Butler, he was a son of John. M. "Bucky" Hindman Jr. and the late Glenda K. (Bowser) Hindman.
John had worked at the Butler Farm Market, had collected "Hot Rod" magazines, and had loved his two dogs.
Surviving are his father, Bucky Hindman of Butler; two sisters, Melissa Hindman of West Sunbury, and Dawn (Will) Norton of New Milford, Pa; one brother, Vance (Stacy) Hindman of Butler; three uncles, Buddy (Carol) Hindman, Dennis (Gert) Hindman and Keith (Frankie) Hindman, all of Butler; one aunt, Collette Bowser of Butler; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Glenda Hindman; and his twin brother, Rodger Hindman.
HINDMAN - Friends of John B. Hindman, who died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
Services will follow at 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. His uncle, the Rev. Dennis Hindman will officiate.
Interment will be in Butler County Memorial Park.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 13, 2020