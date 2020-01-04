John C. McElhinny, 74, of Evans City passed away on Friday morning, Jan. 3, 2020, at UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Township.
Born on Aug. 31, 1945, in Evans City, he was a son of the late Paul J. and Elizabeth Hutchinson McElhinny.
John was an independent construction contractor.
He was a member of St. Kilian Church in Cranberry Township.
Surviving are a son, David (Bonnie) McElhinny of Mars; his grandsons, Sean and Adam; two sisters, Elizabeth "Betsy" Darling of Scotia, N.Y., and Patrice (William) Hughes of Seaford, Del.; two brothers, Jerome (Marilyn) McElhinny and Zeno (Becky) McElhinny, both of Evans City; and his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carole S. Cole McElhinny, whom he married on April 19, 1969, and who died on Nov. 18, 2019; his brothers, Paul R., Samuel, Ronald "Bones," and Daniel McElhinny; and his sisters, Isabelle McElhinny, Nancy Bogan and Zeruiah Moore.
MCELHINNY - Friends of John C. McElhinny, who died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Kilian Church, 7076 Franklin Road, Cranberry Township, with the Rev. Charles Bober officiating.
Entombment will be in the Mausoleum at Holy Savior Cemetery, Richland Township.
Memorials may be made to the Down Syndrome Association of Pittsburgh, 700 Bursca Drive, Suite 706, Bridgeville, PA 15017, or St. Kilian's Food Pantry.
Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020