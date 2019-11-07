John Chupka, 73, of Butler passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
Born July 17, 1946, in Butler, he was the son of the late Paul and Mary (Soloha) Chupka.
He retired from the supply department of Armco.
John enjoyed attending auctions, his camp in Kane, Pa., and visiting friends.
He is survived by one daughter, Tammy Rondinelli and her husband, Louis, of Karns City; two sons, John Chupka and his wife, Melissa, of Groton, Conn., and Matthew Chupka and his wife, Cheryl, of South Carolina; seven grandchildren, Angelo Rondinelli, Nathaniel Rondinelli, John Chupka III, Jimmy Chupka, Runa Chupka, Matthew James Chupka and Abagale Chupka; and a special friend, Donna Cornelius.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Tillie Swartzlander Rome Chupka.
CHUPKA - Friends of John Chupka, who died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home with the Rev. Gordon Powell officiating.
Interment will be held at Butler County Memorial Park.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 7, 2019