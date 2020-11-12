John "Jack" Cooper Sr., 83, of Fombell passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, while under the care of UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Township.
Born May 5, 1937, in Akron, Ohio, he was the son of the late Wayne and Beatrice Wheeler Cooper.
Jack was a man with a deep and abiding faith in God, and he was devoted to his church, Concord United Methodist Church.
Raised on a dairy farm, Jack learned to be a hard worker. He was an avid hunter. He loved cutting wood and going to the antique tractor pulls and shows. He especially loved taking a drive in his Corvette to get ice cream.
Jack was respected by everyone who knew him. Above all, Jack enjoyed his beloved family. He will be remembered as a great dad and pap, who will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of nine years, Shirley Cooper, whom he married on Aug. 13, 2011; his children, John (Wendy) Cooper Jr. and Vickie (Bill) Brown; his stepchildren, John (Diane) Arnold, Cheryl Arnold and Melanie (Doug) Smith; his 11 grandchildren; his 21 great-grandchildren; and his brothers, Wayne (Shirley) Cooper and Sam (Cindy) Cooper.
In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by two sons, David and Brant Cooper; and his great-grandson, Cooper David Morgan.
COOPER - Friends and family of John "Jack" Cooper Sr., who died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, will be received from 9 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday at Concord United Methodist Church, 285 Concord Church Road, Beaver Falls, with Pastor John Phipps and George Nagel officiating.
Arrangements are entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com
.