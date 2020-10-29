John Cornell Bradrick Jr., 93, of Butler passed away suddenly Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
He was born April 26, 1927, in Ashland, Ky., and was the son of the late John Cornell Bradrick Sr., and the late Marguerite Francis (Reed) Bradrick.
John was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving a 15-month tour of duty during World War II. Afterward, he attended Otterbein College.
He started working at Butler Armco Steel Corp. in 1944, advancing through various positions, and retiring after 42 years. In his later years, John taught a hydraulics course at BC3.
John was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church in Butler, where he ushered for many years.
He was an avid reader and woodworker. John was very interested in history, world news and politics. He voted in every election without fail. John enjoyed exercising at the Butler YMCA every day for a lifetime.
John will be greatly missed by his sons and daughters, Linda Buckner and her husband, John, Janie Shaffer and her husband, Peter H., Tracy Browe and her husband, Mark, Tom Bradrick and his wife, Julie Jaffe, and Sean Bradrick and his wife, Suzie.
He will also be missed by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Brady Buckner, Matthew Buckner, Peter B. Shaffer, John Shaffer, Thomas Browe, Fujuan Browe, Conor Bradrick, Caroline Bradrick, Aidan Shaffer and Amelia Shaffer.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Dolores Look Bradrick, who passed away on March 26, 1983; and his brothers and sisters, Alice Ann Best, Thomas R. Bradrick, his twin, Jean Gunnin, and William C. Bradrick.
BRADRICK - There will be no public viewing for John Cornell Bradrick Jr., who died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.
Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler, is assisting the family with their arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.thompson-miller.com
