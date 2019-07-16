John "Jack" D. Cyphert, 76, of Butler passed away on Saturday of cancer at hospice in the veterans hospital in Butler.
He was born on Dec. 8, 1942, in Butler, and was the son of Leo J. Cyphert and C. Louise (Schuckers) Cyphert.
Jack served in the U.S. Army.
He retired from Armco after 38 years of service.
He loved gardening, hunting and fishing, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his children, Angela Cyphert of Virginia, John M. Cyphert of Butler, Suzanne Heitzer of Butler, Renee Eakin of Butler and Christopher Cyphert of Butler; and two stepdaughters, Bobbi Rock Cammissa and Shelly Summerville Burdelski, both of Butler.
He is also survived by one brother, Leo P. Cyphert; a sister, M. Kathleen Burke; and a half-sister, Patricia Fleeger, all of Butler; one niece, Christina Mullen; and a number of grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Cyphert.
CYPHERT - There will be no funeral visitation for John "Jack" D. Cyphert, who died Saturday, July 13, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday at the North Main Street Church of God.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 16, 2019