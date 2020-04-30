John David Dunmyre passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, in Butler, at the age of 58.
He is survived by his children, John, Todd and Ryan Dunmyre, and Robert Grubbs; his loving companion, Debbie Rekasie, and her children, Danielle, Codie and Kirk Rekasie.
John had many siblings, Barb Widenhofer (Dave), Jan Selvaggio (Bob), Anita Burnett (Todd), Karen Listisen (John), Ruth Dunmyre (Bob), David Dunmyre (Brenda), his beloved twin, James Dunmyre (Sherry), and Christina Beers.
There are also many surviving cousins, nephews, nieces and grandchildren.
John will be greatly missed by all.
John was preceded in death by his father, Clark Dunmyre; his mother, Vera Dunmyre; his wife and mother of his children, Lori Dunmyre; and his grandson, baby John Dunmyre.
John was a great son, brother, husband, father, uncle, grandfather and friend. He loved the outdoors and was happy to be fishing, hunting, boating or involved in anything in nature. John could often be found cooking on the grill or relaxing by a campfire.
He lived with a passion and kindness for everyone and everything.
He worked as a welder and spent many years as an active member of the Evans City Volunteer Fire Department.
DUNMYRE - In lieu of a traditional funeral service, the family of John David Dunmyre, who died Friday, April 24, 2020, will be hosting a celebration of his life at a future date. Make sure to brush up on your John stories!
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 30, 2020