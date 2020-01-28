Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John David McDeavitt. View Sign Service Information Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 (724)-794-2830 Send Flowers Obituary

John David McDeavitt, 80, of Slippery Rock passed away at his residence on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, following an extended illness.

He was born May 27, 1939, in West Liberty Borough, to Daniel "Davie" Floyd McDeavitt Sr. and Anna Lauretta Smith McDeavitt.

He married Linda Louise Guerriere on Aug. 28, 1965.

John was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, who loved his family and many friends dearly.

One of his favorite pastimes was to host company or visit in West Liberty to share his many life and job site stories.

He was a respected and talented mason, operating a family business for over 50 years. Known for his specialty in stonework, he took great pride in the many residential and commercial jobs he completed in the area and for carrying on the tradition of passing the trade on to his sons.

He was an outdoor enthusiast. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, motorcycles and cars.

He looked forward to the return of the hummingbirds, putting in a garden each year and canning in the summers. He especially liked competing in target shooting and was considered an expert marksman by his competitors.

He was a U.S. Army veteran, having completed service as a tank commander and serving with Company C 1st Battalion 72nd Armor 3rd U.S. Army.

He was a member of West Sunbury American Legion Post 243, Shenango China Hunting and Fishing Club and the NRA.

Survivors include his wife, Linda, at home; a daughter, Stacy L. (Steve) Loncher of Holly Springs, N.C.; a son, David B. (Jennifer) McDeavitt of Slippery Rock; and three grandchildren, Alec McDeavitt, and Bethany and Brent Loncher.

He was preceded in death by a son, John A. McDeavitt; five brothers, Albert, Daniel "Buck," James Sr., George and Ike; and two sisters, Mary Boozel and Kizzie Steele.

MCDEAVITT - The family of John David McDeavitt, who died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, will receive friends from 4 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will be in West Liberty Cemetery.







