John E. Dufford, 59, of Leechburg passed away Oct. 14, 2020, at his home.
Born Feb. 7, 1961, in Natrona Heights, he was the son of Edward Dufford Sr. and Anne Behning Dufford.
John was a disabled U.S. Navy veteran, having served on the USS McCormick and the USS Ferguson. He had been deployed extensively in the Pacific and continued to be in contact with the men he served with. He was a wastewater plant operator at the Norfolk Naval Base and Langley Air Force Base, and was a biological hazardous waste disposal technician on Johnston Island.
John enjoyed fishing, hunting, landscaping and was an animal lover.
Surviving are his parents, Edward Dufford Sr. of Leechburg, and Anne Behning Dufford of Leechburg; and his siblings, Kevin (Nicole) Dufford of Karns City, Lynne (Byron) Maloney of Allison Park, and Edward (Karen) Dufford Jr. of Cabot.
He is joined in death by his sister, Karen Dufford.
DUFFORD - There will be no visitation for John E. Dufford, who died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made any disabled veteran organization.
.