1/1
John E. Dufford
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John E. Dufford, 59, of Leechburg passed away Oct. 14, 2020, at his home.
Born Feb. 7, 1961, in Natrona Heights, he was the son of Edward Dufford Sr. and Anne Behning Dufford.
John was a disabled U.S. Navy veteran, having served on the USS McCormick and the USS Ferguson. He had been deployed extensively in the Pacific and continued to be in contact with the men he served with. He was a wastewater plant operator at the Norfolk Naval Base and Langley Air Force Base, and was a biological hazardous waste disposal technician on Johnston Island.
John enjoyed fishing, hunting, landscaping and was an animal lover.
Surviving are his parents, Edward Dufford Sr. of Leechburg, and Anne Behning Dufford of Leechburg; and his siblings, Kevin (Nicole) Dufford of Karns City, Lynne (Byron) Maloney of Allison Park, and Edward (Karen) Dufford Jr. of Cabot.
He is joined in death by his sister, Karen Dufford.
DUFFORD - There will be no visitation for John E. Dufford, who died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made any disabled veteran organization.
Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
724-352-1133
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved