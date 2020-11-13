1/1
John E. Glath
John E. Glath, 79, of Buffalo Township passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Fair Winds Manor in Sarver.

Born on Jan. 5, 1941, in Natrona Heights, he was the son of the late John R. and Lucille (Krause) Glath.

John was a graduate of Har-Brack High School Class of 1959.

He was a Vietnam War U.S. Army veteran, who was stationed out of the Schofield Barracks/Fort Shafter, Hawaii. He was a special communications specialist in the Army.

John started working at the Valley News Dispatch in his high school years after school, and was a press operator at the newspaper before retiring in 2006.

He was a member of Guardian Angels Parish, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Natrona Heights, and Tarentum Eagles.

John loved working outdoors in his yard, liked keeping his car clean, and especially enjoyed spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Marlene (Swiklinski) Glath; three children, Tracy (Rob) Fassinger of Slippery Rock, Jamie (Amy) Glath of West View, and John (Joy) Glath of Butler; and five grandchildren, Matthew Fassinger, Maci Glath, Cooper Glath, Alina Glath and Jacob Glath.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Jessica and Chris, the nurses and staff at Fair Winds Manor, for all of their care given to John.

GLATH - Private visitation and a blessing service for John E. Glath, who died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, were held in the Paul R. Ajak Funeral Home, Natrona.

Burial with military honors followed in Mount Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.

Memorial contributions may be made in John's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org, or the Alzheimer's Association at www.alzfdn.org.

To share an online condolence, please visit www.ajakfh.com.




Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 13, 2020.
