John E. Glath
1941 - 2020
John E. Glath, 79, of Buffalo Township passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Fair Winds Manor in Sarver.

Born on Jan. 5, 1941, in Natrona Heights, he was the son of the late John R. and Lucille (Krause) Glath.

John was a graduate of Har-Brack High School Class of 1959.

He was a Vietnam War U.S. Army veteran, who was stationed out of the Schofield Barracks/Fort Shafter, Hawaii. He was a special communications specialist in the Army.

John started working at the Valley News Dispatch in his high school years after school, and was a press operator at the newspaper before retiring in 2006.

He was a member of Guardian Angels Parish, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Natrona Heights, and Tarentum Eagles.

John loved working outdoors in his yard, liked keeping his car clean, and especially enjoyed spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Marlene (Swiklinski) Glath; three children, Tracy (Rob) Fassinger of Slippery Rock, Jamie (Amy) Glath of West View, and John (Joy) Glath of Butler; and five grandchildren, Matthew Fassinger, Maci Glath, Cooper Glath, Alina Glath and Jacob Glath.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Jessica and Chris, the nurses and staff at Fair Winds Manor, for all of their care given to John.

GLATH - Private visitation and a blessing service for John E. Glath, who died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, were held in the Paul R. Ajak Funeral Home, Natrona.

Burial with military honors followed in Mount Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.

Memorial contributions may be made in John's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org, or the Alzheimer's Association at www.alzfdn.org.

To share an online condolence, please visit www.ajakfh.com.




Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 13, 2020.
November 13, 2020
John and Joy and Family,
You are in my thoughts and prayers as you celebrate the life of your Dad/Grandpap. Surround yourselves with loved ones and share the memories. Keep him close to your heart and he will always be with you. I know that God will comfort you and be with you in this time. Also extend my condolences to Matthew. I believe he was one of my preschool students many years ago. I am surrounding your family in prayer.


Donna Scholl

Donna I. Scholl
Acquaintance
November 13, 2020
Dear Marlene and family, our deepest sympathy and prayers go out to you on the loss of John. May Our Dear Lord hold you in his loving hands at this time. So sorry to hear this news and we will keep him in prayer.
Margaret Ellen and Joseph Shutak
November 13, 2020
our sympathy marlene to you and your family, we have good memories from way back.
patricia knapp
November 13, 2020
So sorry to hear about John! My dad (Ray Drane Jr.) worked with him in the pressroom at the Valley News & spoke about him. I knew him from when I worked in the mailroom! You're all in our thoughts & prayers! On behalf of my dad who passed in 2016 & the Drane family, we sent our deepest sympathies- God bless you in this difficult time! Debbie (Drane) Mangini
Debbie Mangini
Friend
November 12, 2020
You have my deepest sympathy. Prayers are with you as you travel this difficult road.
Beverly Thomas Bella
Friend
