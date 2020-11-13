John and Joy and Family,

You are in my thoughts and prayers as you celebrate the life of your Dad/Grandpap. Surround yourselves with loved ones and share the memories. Keep him close to your heart and he will always be with you. I know that God will comfort you and be with you in this time. Also extend my condolences to Matthew. I believe he was one of my preschool students many years ago. I am surrounding your family in prayer.





Donna Scholl





Donna I. Scholl

Acquaintance