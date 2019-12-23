Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John E. "Po" Hall. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John E. "Po" Hall, 99, of Mars passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Butler VA Heath Care Community Living Center.

He was born Sept. 26, 1920, in Pittsburgh, and was the son of Albert and Ada Hall, and the brother of Stella Hill, who passed away at age 93.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran who served aboard the USS Charrette (DD581) during World War II,

John married Mary M. (Firczak) Hall on Sept. 21, 1946, and had 60 wonderful years together. Mary passed away on April 15, 2007.

John worked at U.S. Steel, Clairton Works, 22" rolling mill for 46 years.

After retiring, he moved to Phoenix, Ariz., to enjoy life with Mary for 24 happy years. They enjoyed traveling and going to Navy reunions.

John was a lifelong member of the American Legion, Daniel Keffer Post 75 of Clairton.

John loved Frank Sinatra and his song "My Way," and he loved and enjoyed his life "his way."

He is survived by his son, Charles Hall; his daughter, Cathy (Bruce) Shuster; his grandchildren, Jonathan Hall and Kelly, Sally, and Nicole Shuster; his brother-in-law, Bill (Donna) Firczak; his sister-in-law, Wilma (Paul) Fedorka; and his nieces and nephews, Leo, Beverly, Diane, Scott, Rick, Paula, Tom, Lisa and Joe.

John's family is thankful to the whole staff at the VA Community Living Center for making "Po" so comfortable. Everyday when we were leaving, he would tell us to make sure the doors are locked.

HALL - Private graveside services for John E. "Po" Hall, who died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, will be held in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at the convenience of the family, and are being prepared by A.J. Bekavac Funeral Home, 555 5th St., Clairton, Pa.

www.bekavacfuneralhome.com.







John E. "Po" Hall, 99, of Mars passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Butler VA Heath Care Community Living Center.He was born Sept. 26, 1920, in Pittsburgh, and was the son of Albert and Ada Hall, and the brother of Stella Hill, who passed away at age 93.He was a U.S. Navy veteran who served aboard the USS Charrette (DD581) during World War II,John married Mary M. (Firczak) Hall on Sept. 21, 1946, and had 60 wonderful years together. Mary passed away on April 15, 2007.John worked at U.S. Steel, Clairton Works, 22" rolling mill for 46 years.After retiring, he moved to Phoenix, Ariz., to enjoy life with Mary for 24 happy years. They enjoyed traveling and going to Navy reunions.John was a lifelong member of the American Legion, Daniel Keffer Post 75 of Clairton.John loved Frank Sinatra and his song "My Way," and he loved and enjoyed his life "his way."He is survived by his son, Charles Hall; his daughter, Cathy (Bruce) Shuster; his grandchildren, Jonathan Hall and Kelly, Sally, and Nicole Shuster; his brother-in-law, Bill (Donna) Firczak; his sister-in-law, Wilma (Paul) Fedorka; and his nieces and nephews, Leo, Beverly, Diane, Scott, Rick, Paula, Tom, Lisa and Joe.John's family is thankful to the whole staff at the VA Community Living Center for making "Po" so comfortable. Everyday when we were leaving, he would tell us to make sure the doors are locked.HALL - Private graveside services for John E. "Po" Hall, who died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, will be held in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at the convenience of the family, and are being prepared by A.J. Bekavac Funeral Home, 555 5th St., Clairton, Pa. Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close