John E. "Po" Hall, 99, of Mars passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Butler VA Heath Care Community Living Center.
He was born Sept. 26, 1920, in Pittsburgh, and was the son of Albert and Ada Hall, and the brother of Stella Hill, who passed away at age 93.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran who served aboard the USS Charrette (DD581) during World War II,
John married Mary M. (Firczak) Hall on Sept. 21, 1946, and had 60 wonderful years together. Mary passed away on April 15, 2007.
John worked at U.S. Steel, Clairton Works, 22" rolling mill for 46 years.
After retiring, he moved to Phoenix, Ariz., to enjoy life with Mary for 24 happy years. They enjoyed traveling and going to Navy reunions.
John was a lifelong member of the American Legion, Daniel Keffer Post 75 of Clairton.
John loved Frank Sinatra and his song "My Way," and he loved and enjoyed his life "his way."
He is survived by his son, Charles Hall; his daughter, Cathy (Bruce) Shuster; his grandchildren, Jonathan Hall and Kelly, Sally, and Nicole Shuster; his brother-in-law, Bill (Donna) Firczak; his sister-in-law, Wilma (Paul) Fedorka; and his nieces and nephews, Leo, Beverly, Diane, Scott, Rick, Paula, Tom, Lisa and Joe.
John's family is thankful to the whole staff at the VA Community Living Center for making "Po" so comfortable. Everyday when we were leaving, he would tell us to make sure the doors are locked.
HALL - Private graveside services for John E. "Po" Hall, who died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, will be held in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at the convenience of the family, and are being prepared by A.J. Bekavac Funeral Home, 555 5th St., Clairton, Pa.
www.bekavacfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 23, 2019