John E. Hardisty, 47, of Butler, formerly of Ross Township passed away on Dec. 19, 2019.
Born on Dec. 9, 1972, he was the beloved son of William and Emma Fuchs Hardisty.
He was also the dear brother of Lisa (Eric Martin) LaBar and Kristen (Brian) Peglowski; and the loving uncle of Stephan, Kyle, Aubrie, Gavin, Alex, Jeana and Carson.
He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
John was a proud graduate of Slippery Rock University, earning a degree in finance and was always seeking knowledge throughout his life.
He was a caring godfather to his niece, Jeana, and was a loving uncle to all of his nieces and nephews.
He also was fond of animals, especially his Rottweiler, Stella; his Koi fish; and the ducks living in his pond.
HARDISTY - Friends of John E. Hardisty, who died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown, where blessing services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday.
Interment will follow in Allegheny County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 21, 2019