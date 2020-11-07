John E. Hutchison Jr., 82, of Cranberry Township passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, while under the care of Anthology of McCandless.
Born Sept. 16, 1938, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late John E. Hutchison and Barbara Klein Hutchison.
John was a member of St. Ferdinand Catholic Church in Cranberry Township, where he assisted as an usher.
He was a founding member and past president of the Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Co., with over 50 years of service. He was also a member of the Cranberry Elks Lodge.
He enjoyed restoring classic cars and above all, his passion was giving back to his community through many years of dedicated service and various noble endeavors.
John will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by his family and friends.
John leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 61 years, Beverley Minehart Hutchison, whom he married Sept. 5, 1959; his children, Diana (Don) Salera, John E. (Alicia) Hutchison III and Jeanie (Gary) Rochna; his grandchildren, Shane Archey, Kayla (Matt) Belack and Jordin (Kody) Kaclik, and Reilly, Casey and Daniel Hutchison; his great-grandchildren, Skylar and Gavin Kaclik; his stepgrandchildren, Derek Rochna and Nicole (Trevor) Rice; his stepgreat-grandchildren, Dylan and Logan Rice; his siblings, James (Jan) Hutchison, Phillip (Patricia) Hutchison, and Sharon (David) Hoffman; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his sisters, Sara and Kathleen Hutchison; and his grandson, Saxon Kiesewetter.
HUTCHISON - The family of John E. Hutchison Jr., who died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 130 Wisconsin Ave., Cranberry Township.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church, 2535 Rochester Road, Cranberry Township.
John will be laid to rest at Evans City Cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made in John's honor to St. Ferdinand Catholic Church or the Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Co.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with John's family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com
.