Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John E. Lukes. View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 (724)-452-8005 Send Flowers Obituary



Born May 27, 1952, in Ellwood City, he was the son of the late John F. Lukes and Julia E. Birtalan Lukes.

John was a graduate of Seneca Valley High School, lived in Zelienople with his parents most of his life, and was a member of St. Gregory Roman Catholic Church.

Most recently, he resided at Blair Personal Care Home in Beaver Falls, where he enjoyed spending time with the residents and the staff who cared for him.

In his youth, John enjoyed playing baseball, basketball and football. He continued to enjoy watching these sports throughout his life and was a big fan of the Pittsburgh sports teams.

John leaves behind to cherish his memory his brother, Denis J. Lukes and his wife, Trudy, of Zelienople; his nieces, Mallory Rossini and her husband, Adam, of Winter Garden, Fla., and Madeline Martinez and her husband, Kyle, of Ambridge; his nephews, Zachary Lukes and his girlfriend, Emma Hartman, of Tokyo, Japan, and Clayton Lukes and his fiancée, Morgan Clark, of Manassas, Va.

LUKES - A private blessing service for John E. Lukes, who died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, was conducted by Sister Patricia Myers and was held by family at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

John was laid to rest at the Zelienople Community Mausoleum next to his parents.

Memorial donations may be made in his name to St. Gregory Roman Catholic Church,2 West Beaver St., Zelienople, PA 16063.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



John E. Lukes, 67, of Beaver Falls, originally of Zelienople, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, while under the care of St. John Specialty Care Center in Mars, after a prolonged battle with cancer.Born May 27, 1952, in Ellwood City, he was the son of the late John F. Lukes and Julia E. Birtalan Lukes.John was a graduate of Seneca Valley High School, lived in Zelienople with his parents most of his life, and was a member of St. Gregory Roman Catholic Church.Most recently, he resided at Blair Personal Care Home in Beaver Falls, where he enjoyed spending time with the residents and the staff who cared for him.In his youth, John enjoyed playing baseball, basketball and football. He continued to enjoy watching these sports throughout his life and was a big fan of the Pittsburgh sports teams.John leaves behind to cherish his memory his brother, Denis J. Lukes and his wife, Trudy, of Zelienople; his nieces, Mallory Rossini and her husband, Adam, of Winter Garden, Fla., and Madeline Martinez and her husband, Kyle, of Ambridge; his nephews, Zachary Lukes and his girlfriend, Emma Hartman, of Tokyo, Japan, and Clayton Lukes and his fiancée, Morgan Clark, of Manassas, Va.LUKES - A private blessing service for John E. Lukes, who died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, was conducted by Sister Patricia Myers and was held by family at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.John was laid to rest at the Zelienople Community Mausoleum next to his parents.Memorial donations may be made in his name to St. Gregory Roman Catholic Church,2 West Beaver St., Zelienople, PA 16063.Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close