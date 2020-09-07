John E. Maker Jr., 76, of Butler passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.
Born in Butler on Feb. 19, 1944, he was the son of the late John and Helen Maker.
John worked at Pullman Standard and then for himself while he focused on sales.
He enjoyed dancing, traveling, but especially playing bingo with his late wife, Jeanie Cramner.
John was the loving father of Jonathan K. Maker, James V. Maker and Jodi E. Maker-Barton. He was the grandfather of Anthony V. Barton and will be forever missed by Margaret Ferris.
Maker - A celebration of life for John E. Maker Jr., who died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at 224 Mercer St., Butler.
Arrangements are under the direction of Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
