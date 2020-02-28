Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John E. "Jack" Page. View Sign Service Information Hile Funeral Home Inc 802 Grove St Saint Petersburg , PA 16054 (724)-659-2996 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Hile Funeral Home Inc 802 Grove St Saint Petersburg , PA 16054 View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Hile Funeral Home Inc 802 Grove St Saint Petersburg , PA 16054 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John E. "Jack" Page, 81, of Bruin passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

John was born on June 2, 1938, in Foxburg. He was the son of the late James and Annabelle Grazier Page.

John attended school in Foxburg.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

He had been employed in various jobs throughout his life, having worked at Pullman-Standard in Butler, PennDOT, and Bracken Construction.

Jack was of the Protestant faith.

He enjoyed gardening, especially growing tomatoes, reading, and reminiscing about his younger days, while working on the railroad in Foxburg and the history of the Foxburg railroad.

Jack is survived by his wife of 59 years, Janet Vensel Page; five children, Steven Page and his wife, Ruth, of Jacksonville, Fla., Jami Machurak of Karns City, Rex Page of Parker, Lisa Wike of Parker, and Jennifer Page of Bruin; a son-in-law, Dale Didier of Cincinnati, Ohio; two brothers, William Page and his wife, Betty, of Foxburg, and David Page and his wife, Susan, of Emlenton; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Robert and Sue Vensel of Bruin; as well as a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by a son, Jon Page; a daughter, Jena Page Didier; an infant granddaughter; three brothers, Donald Page, James Page and Raymond "Buzz" Page; a sister, Rose Edinger, as well as a number of brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

PAGE - Friends of John E. "Jack" Page, who died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Hile Funeral Home, 802 Grove St., St. Petersburg.

A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home with the Rev. Kim Armstrong, assistant pastor of Six Points Church of God of Prophecy, officiating.

Interment will be in Scrubgrass Stone Church Cemetery.

For additional information or to send a condolence, please visit







