John E. Schell, 74, of Butler passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries.
John was born May 18, 1945, in Butler. He was the son of the late Raymond E. Schell and the late Mary L. Kaufold Schell.
John had been employed at Pullman-Standard, also known as Trinity, until its closing.
He was a member of the Unionville Volunteer Fire Department for more than 30 years.
John is survived by two sons, John E. (Pat) Schell and Kevin R. (Brenda) Schell, both of Butler; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and two sisters, Mary Lou and Eleanore.
John was preceded in death by his wife, Mary E. Schell, who passed away Nov. 5, 2018; one brother; and one sister.
SCHELL - A memorial gathering for John E. Schell, who died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at the Unionville Volunteer Fire Department, Mahood Road, Butler.
Arrangements were entrusted to the William F. Young Funeral Home, West Sunbury.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 28, 2019