John E. Stevens, 85, of Valencia, passed away on Wednesday evening, Feb. 19, 2020, at St. Barnabas Home in Gibsonia.
Born Sept. 15, 1934, in Indianapolis, Ind., he was the son of the late John B. and Marie Shorr-King Stevens.
John was a retired compliance director for Fisher Scientific, Med Rad and Labchem, Inc., all in Pittsburgh.
He had served as a staff sergeant in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War.
He was a member of St. Kilian Church in Cranberry Township and had volunteered at the Butler County Humane Society and with the Adult Literacy Program at BC3.
John was also a member of the Regulatory Affairs Professional Society and the American Society of Quality Control.
Surviving are four daughters, Kate (David) Biertempfel of Valencia, Lynn (Joseph) Barber of Butler, Shawna Watts of Renfrew, and Johna (Kelly) Jacobs of Valencia; a son, Michael Stevens (Denise) of Valencia; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a former son-in-law, Charles Watts of Valencia.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy L. Selner Stevens, whom he married on May 7, 1960, and who died on Aug. 21, 2018.
STEVENS - Friends of John E. Stevens, who died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, are invited to a memorial Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Tuesday in St. Kilian Church, 7076 Franklin Road, Cranberry Township, with the Rev. Charles Bober officiating.
Burial will be in Mars Cemetery, Adams Township.
Memorials may be made to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 21, 2020