John Edward Shoup
1953 - 2020
John Edward Shoup, 67, of Tyler, Texas, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, after a battle with cancer.

Born Sept. 13, 1953, in Butler, he was the son of the late Donald L. and Margaret (Look) Shoup.

John graduated from Butler High School in 1971 and attended Butler Community College.

After decades of employment locally, including ARMCO and owning a car detailing business, he moved to Tyler, Texas, where he was employed by Carrier. John preferred the warmer climate of Texas and made this his home for the last 16 years.

John was Roman Catholic by faith but later found worship and recovery through The House of Disciples in Longview, Texas. John served as a mentor for fellow members.

John enjoyed both playing and watching televised golf. He was also an avid Pittsburgh Steeler fan.

John is survived by his three children, Dawn Marie Shoup of Slippery Rock, Corey Shoup of Butler, and Tina Hammons of Spring, Texas; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Also surviving are his sisters, Sally (Randy) Brown and Donalee (Bryan) Thomas of Butler; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by a sister, Peggy, and a brother, David.

Shoup - In keeping with John's wishes to be brought back to his hometown, a private graveside service for John Edward Shoup, who died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Butler.

Arrangements are through SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New castle Road, Butler.

Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
140 New Castle Rd.
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4042
