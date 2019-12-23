Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John F. Adams. View Sign Service Information Hile Funeral Home 339 Chicora Fenelton Rd Chicora , PA 16025 (724)-445-7500 Send Flowers Obituary

John F. Adams, 87, of New Haven Court, Butler, formerly of Valley Road, West Sunbury, passed away late Saturday evening, Dec. 21, 2019, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

John was born in Spring Run, Franklin County, on March 15, 1932. He was the son of the late Frank and Cree Ryder Adams.

He was a 1950 graduate of Fannett Township High School and was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War.

Mr. Adams was the founder and owner/operator of John Adams Paving in the Wilkes-Barre area in 1972. He was well known among his employees and customers for his expertise, work ethic and honesty.

John was a member and past president of the Harvey's Lake Lion's Club and had been a member of the Liberty Lion's Club in Kenna, W.Va.

He was an avid horse enthusiast, having raised and owned several horses, and traveled to different areas of the country for horseback riding.

He and his wife enjoyed traveling, especially cruises. John was a great conversationalist and enjoyed meeting and talking with people.

John was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy J. Smith Adams, whom he married at Faith United Methodist Church in East Waterford on Dec. 17, 1961. Mrs. Adams passed away on June 19, 2009.

John is survived by two children, Pamela J. Adams and her husband, William Fossey, of Bedford, Mass., and a son, Gregory J. Adams and his wife, Christine, of Chicora; a brother, Larry Adams and his wife, Dorcus "Dot," of Dillsburg; a sister, Pauline Sheetz of McClure; five grandchildren, Samantha, Matthew, and Shannon Adams and Katherine and Rebecca Fossey; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

ADAMS - Friends of John F. Adams, who died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Hile Funeral Home of Chicora, 339 Chicora Fenelton Road, Chicora.

Additional visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Faith United Methodist Church, 32 Main St., East Waterford.

A funeral service will follow from the church at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Kayla Shaffer, church pastor, officiating.

Interment will be in East Waterford Cemetery.

