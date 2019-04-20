Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John F. Christman Jr.. View Sign

John F. Christman Jr., 54, of Fenelton passed away Thursday evening at Butler Memorial Hospital following a lengthy battle with cancer.

John was born July 1, 1964, in Pittsburgh.

He was the son of Ola Murray Christman of Penn Hills, and the late John F. Christman Sr.

He was a graduate of Penn Hills High School, and was of the Presbyterian faith.

He enjoyed karaoke, snowmobiling, dirt biking, bird watching and feeding the birds. John was an avid fisherman and hunter and a member of the Antler Club of Lucinda.

He had been employed by Pengate Handling Systems in Cranberry Township.

John is survived by his wife, Carrie A. Nau Christman, whom he married in Chicora April 11, 2013; two daughters, Morgan L. Christman Zeigler and her husband, Joshua, of Worthington, and Sydney M. Christman Pyle and her husband, Jacob, of Chicora; a son, Tyler A. Shaffer of Fenelton; three grandchildren, Wyatt R, and Easton L. Zeigler and Jamison P. Pyle; a sister, Martha Ray and her husband, Kenny, of Penn Hills; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert C. and Mary Ann Stackiewicz Nau of Lucinda; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Robert and Lori Nau of Pittsburgh, and Kristin and William Glasser of Lucinda; as well as a number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

CHRISTMAN - Friends of John F. Christman Jr., who died Thursday, April 18, 2019, will be received from 1 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. Tuesday at Hile Funeral Home of Chicora, 339 Chicora-Fenelton Road, Chicora.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday from the funeral home with the Rev. Floyd Barnhart, a United Methodist pastor officiating.

Additional visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

For more information or to send a condolence, please visit



339 Chicora Fenelton Rd

Chicora , PA 16025

