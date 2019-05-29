John F. Krystek, 69, of West Sunbury passed away on May 22.
John was born May 22, 1950, in Erie, and was the son of the late Casimer and Dorothy Walsh Krystek.
John worked construction for various companies, most recently Lugo Log Homes. He put great pride into his work.
John is survived by two daughters, Tracy Rafferty of Erie, and Ashley Krystek of West Sunbury; two sons, Jonathon (Kelley) Krystek of Mars, and Joshua (Shari) Krystek of Hilliards; and seven grandchildren, all of whom he loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Margaret.
KRYSTEK - Services and burial will be private for John F. Krystek, who died Wednesday, May 22, 2019.
Online condolences can be submitted at www.williamfyoungfh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 29, 2019