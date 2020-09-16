1/
John F. "Jack, Abe" Lincoln
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John F. "Jack" "Abe" Lincoln, 86, of Butler passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.

He was born Aug. 20, 1934, in Natrona Heights.

John served in the U.S. Army.

He worked at Pullman Standard, Trinity Industries and Saxonburg Ceramics.

John is survived by his three children, his daughters, Tammy Lincoln Dorenkamp and Lori Lincoln Clouser (Carl), and his son, John Lincoln (Tiffany); three brothers; one sister; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Della Lincoln; and his grandson, Anthony Dorenkamp.

LINCOLN - Services for John F. "Jack" "Abe" Lincoln, who died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, will be held privately by the family.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boylan Funeral Home
856 Evans City Road
Renfrew, PA 16053
(724) 486-3500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved