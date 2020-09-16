John F. "Jack" "Abe" Lincoln, 86, of Butler passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.
He was born Aug. 20, 1934, in Natrona Heights.
John served in the U.S. Army.
He worked at Pullman Standard, Trinity Industries and Saxonburg Ceramics.
John is survived by his three children, his daughters, Tammy Lincoln Dorenkamp and Lori Lincoln Clouser (Carl), and his son, John Lincoln (Tiffany); three brothers; one sister; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Della Lincoln; and his grandson, Anthony Dorenkamp.
LINCOLN - Services for John F. "Jack" "Abe" Lincoln, who died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, will be held privately by the family.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com
