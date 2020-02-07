John F. Seibert, 97, of Hampton passed away on Feb. 6, 2020.
Born June 30, 1922, in Allison Park, he was the son of the late Herman R. and Clara Kramer Seibert.
He was the beloved husband of the late Norma Allen Seibert; loving father of John A. (Patricia) Seibert, Jane A. Seibert and Cynthia A. (Joseph) Ciz; proud brother of the late Ray E. Seibert; dear grandfather of Amy C. Thompson, John F. Seibert, Ashley (John) Clouser, Joseph (Alison) Ciz and Jennifer (Scott) Stimmel.
He is also survived by eight great-grandchildren.
John was a U.S. Army veteran, having served in World War II as a supply chain staff sergeant, serving in England, France and Belgium, helping to support the 101st Airborne Division during the D-Day Invasion and the Battle of the Bulge. He was proud to shake General Dwight D. Eisenhower's hand the day before the D-Day Invasion.
A 32nd degree Mason, John was a member of John E. Mair Lodge 729 F&AM, Syria Shrine, Gourgas Lodge of Perfection, Butler Caravan 14, and NACO Caravan 19.
SEIBERT - Friends of John F. Seibert, who died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home with the Rev. Gary Weston officiating.
Interment with military honors will follow in Allegheny County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to First Presbyterian Church of Bakerstown, P.O. Box 127, Bakerstown, PA 15007.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 7, 2020