John G. Hays, 57, of Prospect, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, of natural causes.

John was born May 9, 1963, in Battle Creek, Mich., and was the son of William and Dolores "Dolly" Hays.

He was a 1981 graduate of Slippery Rock Area High School.

He was a general manager of construction for Thomas & Williamson in Pittsburgh, for over 10 years.

John was Protestant by faith.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved spending time with friends and family. He loved coaching and watching his three kids grow through sports.

Survivors include his parents of Prospect; two sons, Ryan Hays of Prospect, and Hunter Hays of Portersville; one daughter, Emma Hays of Prospect; his maternal grandmother, Martha Allison of Prospect; one grandchild, Rylee; and two stepsons, Chase and Nate Gill.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Todd Hays; his paternal grandparents, Dean and Dorothy Hays; and his maternal grandfather, Clyde Allison.

The family would like to thank all friends, family and coworkers.

HAYS - Visitation for John G. Hays, who died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Monday at Jay Bryan Funeral Home, 443 Main St., Prospect.

Due to current health restrictions, face coverings and social distancing will be required.

A private graveside service will be held at Crown Hill Cemetery in Prospect, with the Rev. James Lewis officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Prospect Community Library in John's name.





