John "Jack" Gold Hays, 88, of Butler, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Butler.
He was born Oct. 4, 1931, in Prospect, and was the son of the late Dean Hays and Dorothy (Hepler) Hays.
Jack had attended Community Alliance Church.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He had worked as a welder at Pullman Standard.
He was a member of American Legion 117 and VFW Post 249.
Surviving are four daughters, Pamela (Rick) Miller, Lori (Kenneth) Meredith, Loretta (Randy) Bachman and Robin (Rick) Bargo, all of Butler; a son, Ronald (Debb) Maire of Indiana; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; his sister, Sally (Rex) Gates of Butler; a brother, Billy (Dolly) Hays of Prospect; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bertha (Porter) Hays; and a brother, James Hays.
HAYS - A private memorial service for John "Jack" Gold Hays, who died Saturday, June 27, 2020, will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Young Funeral Home, Butler.
Contributions may be made to the VA Community Living Center-Hospice Program, 325 New Castle Road, Butler PA 16001.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 30, 2020.