John H. Henicheck

Kinsey-Volz Funeral Home
328 Main St
Evans City, PA
16033
(724)-538-8123
John H. Henicheck, 84, formerly of Mars passed away Wednesday morning at the Grove at Harmony.
Born Oct. 26, 1934, in New Castle, he was the son of the late Jacob and Beulah Gresham Henicheck.
He was of the Methodist faith.
He had served in the U.S. Navy.
John had retired from the Mars School District in 1996, after 38 years of teaching.
He was a member of John E. Mair Lodge 726 F&AM of Mars, the VFW 7505 of Mars, and he had served as the mayor of Callery.
He is survived by two daughters, Valerie Henicheck of Mars and Libby (Edward) Schultz of Cranberry Township; and his three grandchildren, Lauren Hornicak, Madison Schultz and Jacob Henicheck.
John was preceded in death by one son, Kurtis J. Henicheck.
HENICHECK - The family of John H. Henicheck, who died Wednesday, April 24, 2019, will receive friends and relatives from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at A. Carl Kinsey-Ronald N. Volz Funeral Home, 328 W. Main St., Evans City.
Services will follow at the funeral home.
Additional information may be obtained at www.kinsey-volzfuneralhome.com.


Published in Butler Eagle from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy
