1/1
Dr. John H. Hockenberry Ph.D. Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. John H. Hockenberry Jr., Ph.D., Lockheed executive and Tres Pinos, Calif. resident, died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at the age of 95.
Born and raised in Butler, John joined the U.S. Army to serve in World War II, earning him the Bronze Star and the Combat Infantry Badge from the U.S. military, and later being named Chevalier (Knight) of the Légion d'Honneur, the highest French distinction for military accomplishments.
He earned a B.S. and an M.S. in physics from Thiel College, and a Ph.D. in physics from Ohio State University.
John's career was broad, spending numerous years as an executive for Lockheed in Sunnyvale, Calif. His projects included the Agena Satellite program (managing 50+ flights), and the Space Shuttle Tile programs.
John was also an active member of his church, Christ Fellowship in Hollister, Calif., where he was loved by all.
He will be deeply missed by his friends and family, and all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, June Hockenberry (Mancini); his children, Lynda and David (Michele); his grandchildren, Melissa and Jared; and his brothers, Edward Hockenberry (Ann) and Paul Hockenberry (Janet).
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Lee (Barb) Hockenberry and Terry O. Hockenberry.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to your local animal shelter such as Peace of Mind Dog Rescue at www.peaceofminddogrescue.org/index.php.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved