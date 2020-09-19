Dr. John H. Hockenberry Jr., Ph.D., Lockheed executive and Tres Pinos, Calif. resident, died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at the age of 95.
Born and raised in Butler, John joined the U.S. Army to serve in World War II, earning him the Bronze Star and the Combat Infantry Badge from the U.S. military, and later being named Chevalier (Knight) of the Légion d'Honneur, the highest French distinction for military accomplishments.
He earned a B.S. and an M.S. in physics from Thiel College, and a Ph.D. in physics from Ohio State University.
John's career was broad, spending numerous years as an executive for Lockheed in Sunnyvale, Calif. His projects included the Agena Satellite program (managing 50+ flights), and the Space Shuttle Tile programs.
John was also an active member of his church, Christ Fellowship in Hollister, Calif., where he was loved by all.
He will be deeply missed by his friends and family, and all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, June Hockenberry (Mancini); his children, Lynda and David (Michele); his grandchildren, Melissa and Jared; and his brothers, Edward Hockenberry (Ann) and Paul Hockenberry (Janet).
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Lee (Barb) Hockenberry and Terry O. Hockenberry.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to your local animal shelter such as Peace of Mind Dog Rescue at www.peaceofminddogrescue.org/index.php
.