Guest Book View Sign Service Information Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township 856 Evans City Road Renfrew , PA View Map Send Flowers Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township 856 Evans City Road Renfrew , PA View Map Funeral 10:00 AM Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township 856 Evans City Road Renfrew , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John Hanna, of Butler died Friday, July 5, 2019, of pancreatic cancer.

John was born April 26, 1948, in Lyndora, to Elias and Josephine Moses Hanna.

He was the precious husband of Rosie Hanna and they had been married since 1990; Dad to Chrissy McGregor (Tom Vissari) and Lorie (Bob) Wolfrum; prized "Jido" to Sara and Rachel McGregor, Abby, Jake and Grace Wolfrum; the brother to Roger Oesterling, Sylvia (Larry) Gucken, Norma (Chuck) Norris, Pamela Wiltgen and their families; and son of Jesus Christ.

John graduated from Youngstown State University in 1971, and entered a six-year teaching career. He had a sales career at Moses Jewelers, Country Motors, Lincoln Financial and Berkshire Hathaway that spanned 40 years.

He was a member of Jake's Golf League and Lake Arthur Golf League, earning eight championship jackets.

An avid sports fan and best friend to many, John will be heartbreakingly missed. His motto is one for us all, "Living the Dream."

HANNA - Friends of John Hanna, who died Friday, July 5, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.

A funeral ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Pastor Reid Moon officiating.

He will be laid to rest at St. Peter's Cemetery in Butler.

Donations may be made in John's honor to Candle Inc., 100 Brugh Ave., Butler, PA 16001, to educate youth on how to say no to drugs. Or be like John, extend an act of kindness.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



