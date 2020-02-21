Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Harold Nesbitt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Harold Nesbitt, 64, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at his home in Zelienople after a courageous seven-month battle with cancer.

He was born Feb. 10, 1956, in Butler, and was a son of the late Phyllis Benn Nesbitt and stepson of the late Louis E. Nesbitt.

John was a 1974 graduate of Seneca Valley High School.

He was a pattern maker and had retired from Harmony Castings.

John enjoyed golf, cheering on his Pittsburgh teams, and being challenged by Sudoku puzzles.

He is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Emma Matthews Nesbitt.

John was an active member and past president of the Hungarian Beneficial Society of Zelienople, a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Squadron 474 of Zelienople, and a member of the Moose Lodge 957 of Harmony.

Surviving are three sisters, Marilyn (Bill) Adams of New Haven, Ky., Kandy (Dave) Johnston of Renfrew, and Arlena (Brad) McCoy of Berlin Center, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Lori Nesbitt of Zelienople; his mother-in-law, Doris Matthews of Finleyville; his brothers-in-law, Timothy (Sherry) Matthews of Monessen, Thomas Matthews of Finleyville, and Donald Matthews of Jefferson Borough; his sister-in-law, Denise (George) Konton of Finleyville; as well as numerous nephews, nieces, and many great friends. Unrelated, but a forever friend and caregiver, Betty Fischer, also remains.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Debbie Gallaher of Portersville; and his brother, Louis W. Nesbitt of Zelienople.

NESBITT - A friends and family gathering for John Harold Nesbitt, who died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the celebration of life service at 11 a.m. Saturday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, with Pastor Gail Davis officiating.

In lieu of flowers, John and his family ask that you make donations to Good Samaritan Hospice, 116 Browns Hill Road, Suite 100, Valencia, PA 16059. Angels do exist in this staff of caring and extraordinary professionals; thank you Trudy and Jenie.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



