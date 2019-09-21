Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Henry Mooney. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Henry Mooney, 75, husband of Lynn Bruker Mooney, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. After a long battle with Parkinson's, he passed away at home surrounded by his loving family.

Born on Aug. 6, 1944, in Waco, Texas, he was the son of John Alvah Mooney and Elizabeth Henry Mooney. Shortly after his birth, the family moved and he grew up in Clarion, Pa.

He graduated from Slippery Rock College with a degree in physical education.

He got a job with the Seneca Valley School District, where he taught for 40 years, as both an elementary and high school physical education teacher.

During this time at Seneca, he was able to touch the lives of many students and ended up educating a good portion of our community.

He spent many years involved with SVEA, working with the union contracts, serving on many negotiating teams, chairing committees and aiming to better the lives of his fellow educators.

He spent 16 years organizing and running the Boy Scouts Learn to Swim Program at Seneca, where each year he gave about 125 Scouts the opportunity to learn how to swim or become lifeguards. Afterward, he continued to be involved in the Boy Scouts, leading all three of his sons to the rank of Eagle Scout.

He was an American Red Cross instructor for about 40 years, where he trained lifeguards and the community on how to be safe and protect others around the water.

He enjoyed skiing, archery, sailing, scuba diving and spending time with his family.

John leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 31 years, Lynn A. Bruker Mooney; his sons, Ryan J. Mooney and his wife, Mara, Benjamin T. Mooney, and Ethan A. Mooney; his siblings, Barbara Ann Bigley and her husband, Edward, and Marcia A. Rearick and her husband, Kevin; his niece, Jennifer; and his nephew, Jeff.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his brother, Richard A. Mooney.

MOONEY - Friends of John Henry Mooney, who died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home with the Rev. Peter J. Everett officiating.

John will be laid to rest privately at English Lutheran Church Cemetery in Zelienople.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Grace Church of Harmony, 538 Main St., Harmony, PA 16037, or to .

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



John Henry Mooney, 75, husband of Lynn Bruker Mooney, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. After a long battle with Parkinson's, he passed away at home surrounded by his loving family.Born on Aug. 6, 1944, in Waco, Texas, he was the son of John Alvah Mooney and Elizabeth Henry Mooney. Shortly after his birth, the family moved and he grew up in Clarion, Pa.He graduated from Slippery Rock College with a degree in physical education.He got a job with the Seneca Valley School District, where he taught for 40 years, as both an elementary and high school physical education teacher.During this time at Seneca, he was able to touch the lives of many students and ended up educating a good portion of our community.He spent many years involved with SVEA, working with the union contracts, serving on many negotiating teams, chairing committees and aiming to better the lives of his fellow educators.He spent 16 years organizing and running the Boy Scouts Learn to Swim Program at Seneca, where each year he gave about 125 Scouts the opportunity to learn how to swim or become lifeguards. Afterward, he continued to be involved in the Boy Scouts, leading all three of his sons to the rank of Eagle Scout.He was an American Red Cross instructor for about 40 years, where he trained lifeguards and the community on how to be safe and protect others around the water.He enjoyed skiing, archery, sailing, scuba diving and spending time with his family.John leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 31 years, Lynn A. Bruker Mooney; his sons, Ryan J. Mooney and his wife, Mara, Benjamin T. Mooney, and Ethan A. Mooney; his siblings, Barbara Ann Bigley and her husband, Edward, and Marcia A. Rearick and her husband, Kevin; his niece, Jennifer; and his nephew, Jeff.In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his brother, Richard A. Mooney.MOONEY - Friends of John Henry Mooney, who died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home with the Rev. Peter J. Everett officiating.John will be laid to rest privately at English Lutheran Church Cemetery in Zelienople.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Grace Church of Harmony, 538 Main St., Harmony, PA 16037, or to .Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com Published in Butler Eagle from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.