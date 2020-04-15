John Homa, 92, of Butler passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at the Orchards of Saxonburg.
He was born July 18, 1927, in Butler, and was the son of the late Michael and Anna (Prexta) Homa.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served during World War II.
He was a member of St. John Byzantine Catholic Church.
John had worked at Armco.
He was an avid fisherman and that earned him his nickname, "Fish Bones."
Surviving are his sons, Peter G. (Joelle) Homa of Butler, and John (Pagasa) Homa of Jacksonville, Fla.; seven grandchildren, Zane, Eric, Breanne, Dalanie, Benjamin, Joshua and Christopher; two great- grandchildren, Kyden and Adalyn; and a brother, Paul Homa of East Butler.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth (Orihel) Homa, who passed away on May 13, 2019; two brothers; and five sisters.
HOMA - Due to the many regulations, there will be no public visitation for John Homa, who died Monday, April 13, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements were entrusted to Young Funeral Home, Butler.
Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 15, 2020