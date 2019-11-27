John I. "Jack" Baird, 90, of Butler passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
He was born Aug. 24, 1929, in Grove City, and was the son of the late Ivan and Laura (Brown) Baird.
Jack was a Korean War U.S. Army veteran.
He retired from Armco after 28 years of service and enjoyed Armco's retiree lunch club. Jack also oversaw all operations for Baird Oil Co. for 35 years.
He was a charter member of Faith United Presbyterian Church, where he served as a deacon, an elder, an usher and as a choir member.
Jack was a 32nd degree Mason. He belonged to Masonic Lodge 694, New Castle Consistory and the Syria Shrine. He was an avid Steelers and Pirates fan.
Surviving are his daughters, Jacquelyn M. (Terry) Baird of Erie, and Kathleen (Donald) Wilson of Erie; his son, John (Kate) Baird II of Slippery Rock; seven grandchildren, Kimberly (Michael) King, Cory (Christine) Baird, Donald (Brooke) Wilson III, Matthew (Amanda) Wilson, Sara (Edward) D'Emilio, Jacqueline (Andrew) Thompson and John-Thomas (Kelsey) Baird; and he was a great PopPop to eight great-grandchildren.
Jack is also survived by his sisters, Janet Wolfe of Butler, and Marcia (Bernie) Lane of Jacksonville, N.C.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Geraldine (Callen) Baird, who passed away March 19, 2017; and his brother.
The family would like to thank the staff at Regency at South Shore of Erie for their exceptional care for their dad.
BAIRD - Friends of John I. "Jack" Baird, who died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with the Rev. James Campbell, pastor emeritus officiating.
Military honors and interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park Chapel.
Contributions may be made to Faith United Presbyterian Church, 1329 N. Main St., Butler, PA 16001.
Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 27, 2019